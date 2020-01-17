100 % pass rate for GLA

The 2019 matric class of Global Leadership Academy (GLA) in Jeffreys Bay achieved a 100% pass rate for the eight consecutive year.

The school is one of only four schools out of the 932 high schools in the Eastern Cape, and one of 104 schools out of 6 854 schools nationally who wrote the National Senior Certificate to have maintained a 100% pass rate for the past five years.

With these results, Global Leadership Academy ranks among the top 1.5% academic schools in South Africa.

The 46 GLA students achieved a total of 45 distinctions and an overall class average of 64%.

The top achiever is Kirsty McGillivray with an average of 79% and distinctions in Mathematical Literacy (86%), Tourism (90%) and Visual Arts (81%). Lune Prudon (76%) and Shanae Roux (75%) both attained four distinctions.

“We salute the class of 2019,” says Principal Stefan Kleyn. “You have made us proud and we wish you all the best for your future endeavours.

A special mention of thanks also to the teachers and parents for their support and sacrifice, and the Lord for His grace and blessing on this group without which these results would not be possible.”