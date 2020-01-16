Sophie Goldschmidt resigns as CEO of World Surf League

Sophie Goldschmidt resigns as CEO of World Surf League
Surfing 16 January 2020

The World Surf League has announced that Chief Executive Officer Sophie Goldschmidt will be stepping down from her post and that WSL’s President of Content, Media and Studios Erik Logan has been named as CEO, effective this week.

“Sophie has had a huge impact on the WSL. She is responsible for transforming both our business capabilities and culture in her tenure as CEO,” Dirk Ziff, WSL Owner and Board Member, said.

“With the converging trends in sports, media and entertainment, we mutually agreed it was time to make a change. Erik Logan is a proven leader and a world-class media executive with a profound personal connection to the sport of surfing.

We are excited about what he will accomplish as CEO. We will always be grateful to Sophie for her contributions to surfing and we look forward to the WSL’s next chapter.”

Goldschmidt, who took on the CEO role in 2017, led the transformation of the WSL’s organizational structure, refocusing the business with an emphasis on the opportunity around the sport and lifestyle of surfing. During her tenure, she led the institution of equal prize money across men’s and women’s surfing, negotiated a historic 10-year surfer agreement and secured the first-of-its-kind Facebook partnership.

“It’s been a privilege to collaborate with the caliber of colleagues, athletes, partners and communities around the world that I have during my time at the WSL,” Goldschmidt said. “Surfing is unique, captivating and inspiring and leading the WSL has been a professional highlight for me.”

Article continues below...

“With the WSL now ready to become a more focused content and media company, the Board and I have mutually agreed it is the right time to make a change,” Goldschmidt said.

“Having worked closely with Erik, he is the right person to lead the WSL into its next era. I am excited about what lies ahead for the organization.”

Following the transition, Goldschmidt will continue to help the company and join its Advisory Board.

The Corona Open JBay is scheduled to take place from 7 – 19 July 2020. The event forms part of the annual JBay Winterfest, a multi sport festival that takes place every July in Jeffreys Bay.

Related Posts

Vibe In The Park Music Sessions During the JBay Winterfest

Jeffreys Bay – Every year the JBay Winterfest has a number of free music sessions, and this year is going to…

14 Jun 2019
billabong ballito
Rio Waida and Zoe Steyn take titles at Billabong Junior Series

Rio Waida from Indonesia and Zoe Steyn from East London took the premier Pro Junior titles at the Billabong Junior…

25 Jun 2018
Lots of night time entertainment at JBay Winterfest ’16

The 2016 edition of the JBay Winterfest presented by Woodlands Dairy will have an exciting new look and feel, with…

24 Jun 2016
Stephanie Gilmore To Return To The Corona JBay Open

Current World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) women’s ratings leader and last year’s Corona JBay Open event winner Stephanie…

29 May 2019
No water cut during JBay Winterfest

On request from residents, businesses and holidaymakers the repair of the pipeline in Jeffreys Bay has been postponed till after…

07 Jul 2015
Kirra Pinkerton jeffreys bay supertubes
Photo of the day – world champion surfs at Supertubes

The first of the winter swells have hit the coastline of Jeffreys Bay and Supertubes was sublime with 6-8 foot…

09 Jun 2019
JBay gears up for the WinterFest

With just a week to go before the start of the JBay Winterfest, the town of Jeffreys Bay is gearing…

03 Jul 2014
Challenge yourself this winter at Marina Martinique

Now in its 5th year, the Cold Water Swim Classic, presented by Nicholas Melck, has become one of the core…

14 Jun 2017
WSL Vic Bay
Slade Prestwich and Bianca Buitendag Claim Victory at Vic Bay Classic

Victoria Bay – Slade Prestwich and Bianca Buitendag are the Men and Women’s Vic Bay Classic QS 1,000 winners, while Luke Slijpen and Piper Harrison from Australia won the JQS 1,000…

23 Jun 2019
Gigantic surf forces postponement Of JBU Supertrial

A monstrous, out of control south swell at Supertubes left the contest organisers of the JBU Supertrial Presented By RVCA no…

05 Jun 2015
Big waves for Ballito Pro Junior

The inaugural Ballito O’Neill SMTH Shapes Pro Junior kicked off the surfing action in this year’s Ballito Pro Festival on…

29 Jun 2019
Samsung bails as sponsor of World Surf League

After being the title sponsor for the past three years of the World Surf League, Samsung will no longer be…

02 Mar 2017
South African surfers shine in World Qualifying Series

South Africans Matt McGillivray and Benji Brand posted impressive results in Australia and Hawaii respectively to move into the Top…

13 Feb 2017
World Champion will be crowned in Hawaii

The Beachwaver Maui Pro, the final stop on the 2018 World Surf League (WSL) Women’s Championship Tour, will host the highly-anticipated World…

20 Nov 2018
World Championship Tour surfers for 2018

South Africa’s Jordy Smith will once again compete for the world title during the 2018 World Championship Tour. Jeffreys Bay…

28 Dec 2017