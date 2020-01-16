British tourists robbed at Port Elizabeth beachfront

British tourists robbed at Port Elizabeth beachfront
Eastern Cape 16 January 2020

Two British tourists were robbed in Port ELizabeth on Tuesday evening while walking along the beachfront.

The men, aged 63 and 67 were returning from a restaurant just after 10 pm when the incident happened.

The pair, who are in the city for the cricket test between England and South Africa, were robbed of cell phones and a wallet containing cash.

They were initially approached by a woman who appeared to be working with the assailants.

Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg from the South African Police  urged hotels and B&B’s to alert their guests to be vigilant when walking along the beachfront.

South Africa and England meet in the third Test, starting at St George’s Park today with the series delicately poised at 1-1.

St George’s Park has long been regarded as having one of the slowest, lowest pitches among South Africa’s Test venues.

 

