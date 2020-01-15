Swimmers rescued at Oyster Bay

Swimmers rescued at Oyster Bay
Jeffreys Bay 15 January 2020

Two teenagers were rescued from the surf at Oyster Bay on Monday afternoon after getting caught in rip currents.

The two 14 year olds were swept out to sea in the rip, while the rest of their group were in shallow enough water to escape the rip.

Ricardo Kettledas, who was with the group, instructed the children to go and grab the pink NSRI rescue buoy for him and he launched into the surf and was able to rescue one of the teenagers and bring him to shore.

Lodewyk van Rensburg, the NSRI Oyster Bay station commander then arrived on the scene and placed the teenager into the recovery position when he was informed that another teenager was still missing in the surf.

“Ricardo and I went back into the ocean and located the other teenager at the backline. He was motionless in the water.

Ricardo still had the pink rescue buoy with him and we brought the teenager to shore where  I commenced CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) on the boy who was not breathing and had no pulse,” said Van Rensburg.

A pulse and spontaneous breathing was restored to the teenager during CPR efforts and he was taken into the care of paramedics and was transported to hospital in a critical condition by Private Care ambulance.

The first teenager who was rescued by Ricardo was also transported to hospital in a serious condition by ambulance and he is recovering.

It has been confirmed that the second teenager remains in ICU and he remains in a serious condition in hospital after he was transferred to a Port Elizabeth hospital.

This brings to 56 the number of successful rescues that NSRI are aware of that have been assisted by the NSRI pink rescue buoys stationed at beaches around the South African coastline in cooperation with most Municipalities, including Kouga

Photo: Clive Wright

