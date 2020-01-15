Junior Springboks’ draw announced for U20 Championship

Junior Springboks’ draw announced for U20 Championship
Rugby 15 January 2020

The Junior Springboks will face England, Fiji and hosts, Italy, in Pool C of the 2020 World Rugby U20 Championship, which will be hosted across four Italian cities – Verona, Viadana, Calvisano and Parma – from Sunday, 28 June, to Saturday, 18 July.

Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux’s charges will have the honour of kicking off the international showpiece against Italy at Verona’s brand new Payanini Center on Sunday, 28 June, and they will remain in the city for their second pool match against Fiji on Friday, 3 July, before wrapping up the league stages against England at Stadio Sergio Zaffanella in Viadana.

The semi-finals – which will feature the three pool winners and the next best-placed team among the 12 participants – will be hosted at the Peroni Stadium in Calvisano on Monday, 13 July, while the Final will play out in Parma on Saturday, 18 July.

While Verona will host matches for the first time, Viadana, Parma and Calvisano hosted World Rugby U20 Championship action in 2015. This year’s event will be the third time the competition is hosted in Italy, as they also hosted the spectacle featuring the best U20 players on the planet in 2011.

Defending champions, France, will line up against Argentina, Ireland and Japan in Pool A, while 2019 runners up, Australia, will meet Wales, New Zealand and Georgia in Pool B.

The Junior Springboks won the bronze medal in the last three World Rugby U20 Championship tournaments – the last of which was hosted in Argentina.

Roux spoke highly of their opposition and said: “We are preparing for another challenging World Rugby U20 Championship, and it will be that way from the outset, as the home crowd will be fully behind their team in the opening game.

Article continues below...

“Italy and England are both U20 Six Nations regulars, while the Fijians are a physical bunch that always play with passion and grit.

“Given the small margins in this competition it will be important to win every game to advance to the semi-final, so we know what we are in for and we will prepare accordingly,” Roux added.

Commenting on the tournament and Italy as the hosts, World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: “Every year the World Rugby U20 Championship showcases the most promising young rugby players and we see year after year graduates from the competition succeeding at the highest level.

“Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan featured 228 players who initially represented their country in this tournament, and I invite all rugby fans to follow matches closely for the next rugby stars of tomorrow.

“Italy have proved incredible hosts in the past and we are confident rugby strongholds like Viadana, Calvisano, Verona and Parma will deliver the best possible stage for the tournament.”

Related Posts

Springboks are climbing the World Rankings

South Africa will be visiting New Zealand on a mission to continue their climb up the world rugby rankings. Unbeaten…

04 Sep 2017
Photo of the day – Aiden charges for the tryline

Jeffreys Bay is rugby country with young and old alike being strong supporters of the game. Youngsters get introduced to…

19 Aug 2014
Springboks to play in Johannesburg and Durban in 2015

The South African Rugby Union have confirmed the home venues for the shortened Rugby Championship in 2015 with matches in…

20 Mar 2015
Springboks turn on the charm in Japan

The Springboks finished their first four days in Japan with a final training session in sweltering and hot and humid…

05 Sep 2019
Boks to play Scotland in Port Elizabeth

The Springboks will face 2013 Six Nations champions Wales in two Tests in Durban and Nelspruit during June, followed by…

06 Mar 2014
British & Irish Lions 2021 tour schedule in South Africa announced

The British & Irish Lions could make history on an eight-game tour of South Africa in 2021, with Warren Gatland’s…

05 Dec 2019
Boks not underestimating Wales scrum

Despite Wales’ recent struggles at scrum time, the Springboks will not be underestimating their opponents in that department when they…

13 Oct 2015
Victor Matfield to play Super rugby in 2014

Former Springbok and Bulls captain Victor Matfield will return to the rugby field during the 2014 Super Rugby season with…

15 Jan 2014
Kings go down in PRO14 debut

Leigh Halfpenny marked his return to Welsh rugby with a try as Scarlets began their PRO14 title defence with a…

02 Sep 2017
Bakkies Botha to face the Boks at Newlands

Bakkies Botha will be joined by three more South African Test players in the World XV squad for their match…

26 Jun 2015
Ritchie McCaw sets new world record

All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who played in his 106th test match, also became the most successful player in the…

05 Jul 2012
southern kings rugby
Club rugby banned in Eastern Province this weekend

Following concerns raised by the Eastern Province Rugby Referees Society relating to the conduct towards them at club matches, the…

17 Jul 2014
Southern Kings beat Franchise XV in disappointing clash

The Southern Kings beat the Franchise XV team at Outeniqua Park in a disappointing clash, with the final tally at…

02 Feb 2013
Are the Boks back on track?

There has been some pretty good rugby played by the Springboks over the past two weeks against the English tourists….

17 Jun 2012
JBay rugby player on the rise

Nico Malan’s centre and JBay local Selwyn Davids has scored 408 points for the season. That is quite something. Selwyn…

22 Aug 2013