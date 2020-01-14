Seven arrested for Rhino poaching in Kruger National Park

Seven arrested for Rhino poaching in Kruger National Park
Environmental 14 January 2020

Rangers have arrested seven suspected Rhino poachers in the first part of January 2020.

The first group of three suspected poachers were arrested on the 2 January 2020 in the Lower Sabie / Skukuza area of the Park after a follow-up operation by Rangers supported by K9 and air wing rapid reaction units.

During the contact, which happened just before last light, a heavy calibre hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment were recovered.

The second group of three suspects were arrested on the 7 January 2020 by a joint Stolznek and Pretoriuskop Ranger team supported by K9 and Airwing rapid reaction support.

This group were found in possession of a high calibre hunting rifle, ammunition and poaching equipment.

In the third incident on the of 9 January 2020, Rangers, once again supported by K9 and airwing rapid reaction elements, managed to make one arrest out of a group of three suspected rhino poachers after a lengthy follow-up operation in the Tshokwane section of the Park.

All suspects have been handed over to the SAPS for further investigation and will be appearing in court in due course.

