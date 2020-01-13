Contact Us

Thief attempts to bite rings off eldery woman’s finger during PE house invasion

Eastern Cape 13 January 2020

The Port Elizabeth Police are looking for suspects who invaded a house in Martin Street, Charlo in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Just after 1 am, the 90 year old woman heard the dogs barking. When she looked outside, she noticed the garage door was open.

As she opened the kitchen door to go out to close the garage door, she was accosted by a male who pushed her into the house. He was armed with a sword. Another two males also entered the house.

Her son, aged 64, came out of his room and was threatened and shoved back into the room. The men demanded money.

One suspect attempted to bite off the rings from the woman but was unsuccessful. The suspects took a small amount of money from the wallet, clothing, a television, two cellphones and a safe containing a .38 special revolver as well as the women’s grey Chevy Spark vehicle.

The suspects tied up the man and his mother with electrical cords and left them in the room.

The Chevy Spark was later recovered in Prospect Road, Walmer.

