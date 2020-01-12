Joint operation on N2 targets unroadworthy vehicles and other traffic offences

Joint operation on N2 targets unroadworthy vehicles and other traffic offences
Jeffreys Bay 12 January 2020

A joint operation between the South African Police Service and the Traffic Department took place on Friday, 10 January 2020.

The joint operation on the N2  between Storms River and Humansdorp resulted in 39 motorists receiving fines for various traffic offences ranging from driving without a licence to driving unroadworthy vehicles.

The total value of the fines issued was R 25 250.

Two roadblocks were manned on the N2 in Storms River and Humansdorp simultaneously.

Article continues below...

A total of 761 vehicles were searched. A blue Volkswagen Golf was confiscated for further investigation after members from the SAPS Vehicle Identification Unit noticed that it had two different vehicle identification numbers.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “These operations are intended to reduce road carnages and simultaneously combat crimes such theft of motor vehicles.

We are indeed turning a tide against crime, and people must expect these operations to continue even after the end of the Festive Season”.

Related Posts

Ongoing drought in Eastern Cape a priority for Government

The South African Government is working to alleviate the impact of the ongoing drought in pockets of the country. In…

06 Jan 2020
Latest update of road closures in Kouga region

The following provincial roads are closed: 1) Humansdorp to Hankey. Weston bridge still flooded and the water flow seems to…

21 Oct 2012
humansdorp
Kouga Municipality to buy land for housing developments

In a historic Council meeting held on 17 April 2019 in Jeffreys Bay, the DA led Kouga Council resolved to…

22 Apr 2019
Alleged rapist arrested by Police

A manhunt for a a man suspected of raping an elderly woman in Humansdorp for an extended period of time…

21 Jan 2011
house of chic humansdorp
Business robbed in Humansdorp

A prominent business was robbed in Humansdorp with the thieves gaining access through the roof. The suspects gained access by…

09 Jun 2018
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
More houses powered up at Humansdorp

A further 53 households at Humansdorp received electricity for the first time this week, with almost 200 more to follow…

10 May 2019
Photo of the day – Humansdorp sunset

Humansdorp was founded in 1849, and was named after Johannes Jurie Human and Matthys Gerhardus Human, who were joint founders…

26 Jul 2019
jeffreys bay crime humansdorp
566 vehicles searched during N2 Road Block

A multi-disciplinary roadblock was held near Storms River on the N2 during 26 October 2018 with 566 vehicles being searched….

30 Oct 2018
Woodlands Dairy cleans up entrance to Humansdorp

Woodlands Dairy in partnership with Kouga Municipality, is taking charge of the road that leads into Humansdorp from the N2….

31 Oct 2018
Kouga secures R 150 million to upgrade water infrastructure

R150-million will be streaming into Kouga’s coffers over the next few months to help the municipality secure extra water for…

19 Oct 2018
High Court overturns corrupt land sale in Humansdorp

The Kouga Council succeeded in its bid to have the controversial sale of a prime piece of land in Humansdorp…

16 Nov 2017
horatio hendricks kouga municipality
Road repairs underway in Jeffreys Bay after rain damage

Repairs are underway after heavy rains caused extensive damage to tar and gravel roads across the Kouga region. “The rain…

25 Sep 2018
Coastal towns urged to save more water

Residents in St Francis, Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp have been urged to reduce their water usage drastically. This follows a…

16 Nov 2019
Lex Gutsche Woodlands Dairy
Meet the man behind Woodlands Dairy – Lex Gutsche

Over the past two decades Woodland Dairy has grown into the biggest employer in Kouga and supplies dairy product all…

10 Jul 2019
Newborn baby dumped

Police in the Kouga cluster are searching for the family of a newborn baby boy after his body was found…

14 Feb 2011