Joint operation on N2 targets unroadworthy vehicles and other traffic offences

A joint operation between the South African Police Service and the Traffic Department took place on Friday, 10 January 2020.
The joint operation on the N2 between Storms River and Humansdorp resulted in 39 motorists receiving fines for various traffic offences ranging from driving without a licence to driving unroadworthy vehicles.
The total value of the fines issued was R 25 250.
Two roadblocks were manned on the N2 in Storms River and Humansdorp simultaneously.
A total of 761 vehicles were searched. A blue Volkswagen Golf was confiscated for further investigation after members from the SAPS Vehicle Identification Unit noticed that it had two different vehicle identification numbers.
Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok said: “These operations are intended to reduce road carnages and simultaneously combat crimes such theft of motor vehicles.
We are indeed turning a tide against crime, and people must expect these operations to continue even after the end of the Festive Season”.