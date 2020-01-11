New Years’ Day arrest in JBay and recovery of stolen items

Jeffreys Bay 11 January 2020

A suspect was arrested on New Year’s Day, after he was caught red-handed with alleged stolen items. He allegedly burgled a home on Charlotte Street earlier on the day.

“Our monitoring centre had received a report about a suspect in the area and deployed armed response officer Laton Bosman to investigate.

When he arrived at the address, he found an unidentified man who claimed that he lived on the property,” explains Ryan Britz, Jeffreys Bay branch manager for Fidelity ADT.

Officer Bosman received feedback via the Monitoring Centre from the property owner, who confirmed that the suspect was unknown to him and did not have permission to be on the property.

“The suspect tried to evade apprehension by jumping over a wall, but our officer was able to quickly apprehend him and hand him over into SAPS custody.

Stolen items were also recovered by the armed response officer. Well done to officer Bosman for his quick and professional demeanour in this incident,” says Britz.

