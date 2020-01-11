Man murdered during Port Elizabeth home robbery

Man murdered during Port Elizabeth home robbery
Eastern Cape 11 January 2020

The Port Elizabeth police are hunting for suspects after the body of a 66-year old man from Kunene Park was found in his house on Friday afternoon.

A friend left just after 2 pm, after visiting Mark Mullen at his house in Arlington Street.

Mullen’s wife arrived home at around 16:40 and found him lying on the floor.

He had sustained multiple stab wounds.

The Police say that access to the house was gained through the lounge window.

Mullen was wheelchair-bound.

The house was ransacked and an inventory of stolen items is yet to be compiled.

At this stage, the only visible item taken was a Samsung TV.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the nearest police station.

Kunene Park is a suburb next to Theescombe in Port Elizabeth.

No crime incidents were reported in Kunene Park in the beginning of January, according to Atlas Security.

