Man murdered during Port Elizabeth home robbery

The Port Elizabeth police are hunting for suspects after the body of a 66-year old man from Kunene Park was found in his house on Friday afternoon.

A friend left just after 2 pm, after visiting Mark Mullen at his house in Arlington Street.

Mullen’s wife arrived home at around 16:40 and found him lying on the floor.

He had sustained multiple stab wounds.

The Police say that access to the house was gained through the lounge window.

Mullen was wheelchair-bound.

The house was ransacked and an inventory of stolen items is yet to be compiled.

At this stage, the only visible item taken was a Samsung TV.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the nearest police station.

Kunene Park is a suburb next to Theescombe in Port Elizabeth.

No crime incidents were reported in Kunene Park in the beginning of January, according to Atlas Security.