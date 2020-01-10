Photo of the day – rocks at Supertubes

Photo of the day – rocks at Supertubes
Jeffreys Bay Photo's 10 January 2020

Not only is Supertubes regarded as the worlds best wave, with many of the top professional surfers on the planet rating the Corona Open JBay as the best event on the Championship Tour, it is also a beach that makes for many photo opportunities.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Joey Nel is renowned for her surf photography and also uses the beach for inspiration.

In this image, Joey expertly captures the start of a new day with the Supertubes rocks, also well known by surfers, in the foreground of a Jeffreys Bay sunrise.

More of Joey’s work can be found at Joey Nel Photography

Kabeljous is another area of Jeffreys Bay that Joey loves to shoot, while the bush also calls upon her to capture its magnificence.

