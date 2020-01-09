Dont become a victim of driveway robberies

Criminals can be very brazen in South Africa and even follow potential victims to their homes and try rob them when their car stops at the gate or in the driveway.

The attackers are often armed with guns, making the encounter even more harrowing for the victims.

Atlas Security in Port Elizabeth brings these safety tips:

Turn off your radio pr music when you’re two kilometers from home so you can be more aware of your environment.

Be familiar with your area; get to know who lives or works in your neighbourhood.

Notice how people dress, if a “newspaper seller” or “hawker” is wearing overalls that seem new he might not be who he appears to be.

If a driveway robber confronts you put up your hands immediately, don’t try to grab your bag or cell phone: it may look like you’re reaching for a gun.

Stay calm, listen to the armed robber and obey commands.

Don’t look the driveway robber in the eye.

Don’t pretend not to have a bag or wallet. If the driveway robber finds out you’re lying he might shoot / hurt you in anger or out of frustration.

Don’t throw your keys away. It will just make your attacker angry.

Atlas Security has responded to a number of incidents in the Walmer and Sea View areas over the past few days.

These include a house in 4th Avenue Walmer being entered through a sliding door with jewellery, a laptop and the charger being stolen.

In Seaview, an Armed Response officer came across an attempted robbery. The suspect was arrested.

A business in Buffelsfontein Road was also burgled. The suspects removed a window and stole cash and cigarettes.