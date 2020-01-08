Photo of the day – Milky Way over Humansdorp

Photo of the day – Milky Way over Humansdorp
Jeffreys Bay Photo's 8 January 2020

One of the things visitors to towns like Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp comment on is how clear the night sky is.

Cities are polluted with light at night as most of them dont sleep anymore but a place like Cape St Francis is still relatively dark at night, even though additonal street lighting is becoming mandatory due to security concerns.

The Milky Way is often clearly visible in the towns and on the farms all over Kouga, just one of the many reasons why living here is a priviledge.

It is estimated to contain 100–400 billion stars and more than 100 billion planets.

St Francis Bay based photographer Clive Wright found a great spot to take a picture of the Milky Way from the hills overlooking Humansdorp.

The result is spectacular and makes living here just all the more worthwhile.

Make sure to visit https://www.facebook.com/clivewright229/ to view more photo’s Clive has taken of the Milky Way.

