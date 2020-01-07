Women Bikers visit Jeffreys Bay

The Women Riders World Relay visited Jeffreys Bay yesterday, 6 January 2020.

The WRWR started in Scotland in February 2019 and as of the end of October 2019, it had already covered 75 037 km over 59 countries, with 2 777 women participating.

Kouga Municipal Manager, Charl du Plessis welcomed the ladies at the JBay Bru Co. restaurant in Jeffreys Bay yesterday morning.

Hayley Bell founder of WRWR said “I wanted to ignite a global sisterhood of inspirational women to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for biking from all corners of the world and do something that’s never been done before to this scale.

My aim is to wow the industry into realizing the global market for women in motorsports and to inspire women worldwide.The organization’s primary goals are to be- the global eye-openers of women in Motorsport.”

From Scotland, the relay covered the British isles, before crossing into France and zig-zagging across Europe. After that, they headed North into the Nordic countries, then East across India, and then onto Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

From there, it puddle-hopped to Canada, and worked its way down through North and South America. In January, it’ll cross over from Brazil to South Africa, before working its way up through Africa.

157 women have already signed up to ride the South African leg, with Rialette van Niekerk acting as our country’s ambassador for the event. Triumph South Africa came to the party and handed her a Tiger 800 XCA to ride for the duration of the South African leg.

Supporting women riders is a big deal for the crew at Triumph South Africa. The marketing lead, Ashleigh James, is one of the most passionate women-on-wheels.

The female segment of the motorcycling industry is growing fast, and they can’t think of a better way to help it along than to unite women motorcyclists worldwide with such an epic event.