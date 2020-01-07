Women Bikers visit Jeffreys Bay

Women Bikers visit Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 7 January 2020

The Women Riders World Relay visited Jeffreys Bay yesterday, 6 January 2020.

The WRWR started in Scotland in February 2019 and as of the end of October 2019, it had already covered 75 037 km over 59 countries, with 2 777 women participating.

Kouga Municipal Manager, Charl du Plessis welcomed the ladies at the JBay Bru Co. restaurant in Jeffreys Bay yesterday morning.

Hayley Bell founder of WRWR said “I wanted to ignite a global sisterhood of inspirational women to promote courage, adventure, unity and passion for biking from all corners of the world and do something that’s never been done before to this scale.

My aim is to wow the industry into realizing the global market for women in motorsports and to inspire women worldwide.The organization’s primary goals are to be- the global eye-openers of women in Motorsport.”

From Scotland, the relay covered the British isles, before crossing into France and zig-zagging across Europe. After that, they headed North into the Nordic countries, then East across India, and then onto Thailand, Indonesia and Australia.

From there, it puddle-hopped to Canada, and worked its way down through North and South America. In January, it’ll cross over from Brazil to South Africa, before working its way up through Africa.

157 women have already signed up to ride the South African leg, with Rialette van Niekerk acting as our country’s ambassador for the event. Triumph South Africa came to the party and handed her a Tiger 800 XCA to ride for the duration of the South African leg.

Supporting women riders is a big deal for the crew at Triumph South Africa. The marketing lead, Ashleigh James, is one of the most passionate women-on-wheels.

The female segment of the motorcycling industry is growing fast, and they can’t think of a better way to help it along than to unite women motorcyclists worldwide with such an epic event.

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Related Posts

Photo of the day – low flying

Local photographer Clive Wright took this image of a low flying plane above the Jeffreys Bay surf breaks. Fortunately the…

22 Apr 2014
JBay ushers in the New Year with laser show

The Kouga Municipality together with local radio station, Oasis FM hosted a lazer show and lots of live artists as…

02 Jan 2020
Hall of Fame Surfer Joey Buran in J-Bay!

Legendary Pipeline Master’s winner Joey Buran will be premièring his new movie “Beyond the Dream” in Jeffreys Bay tonight at…

19 Oct 2010
Photo of the day 20 March 2012
20 Mar 2012
Heat draw for Billabong Pro is announced

  Kelly Slater is the top seed for the $ 400 000 Billabong Pro J-Bay which starts on Thursday. Heat…

14 Jul 2010
WWE live in South Africa

For the first time in two years, the WWE® Live World Tour show will return to South Africa. With a…

14 Jun 2013
Sewage pump stations upgraded in Jeffreys Bay

Four sewerage pump stations at Jeffreys Bay have been upgraded at a cost of R17,5-million. The upgraded stations were handed…

26 May 2015
Photo of the day – a close up of Supertubes

Surfing Supertubes is all about positioning and timing. Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam took this picture that demonstrates just how…

09 May 2015
Billabong Pro – how it all began

After starting life as the Beach Hotel Classic, the surfing event at Jeffreys Bay was upgraded to World Tour status…

18 Jul 2011
Butch James set to defend his Oakley X-Over title

The stage is set for another unbridled gathering of South African sports stars, legends and celebrities for the 2015 edition…

11 Jun 2015
jeffreys bay
Photo of the day – sunrise over Jeffreys Bay

The good weather experienced over the holiday season has continued in Jeffreys Bay, even if the waves have pretty much…

15 Jan 2016
Jbay swimmers do well in gala

Global Leadership Academy attended a B age group gala in Uitenhage last weekend. GLA did very well and came 16th…

05 Feb 2014
New Crime trends in J’Bay

  The Jeffreys Bay Police have identified that criminals are using new methods to commit offences in the town. Captain…

15 Sep 2010
Wavecrest woman raped last night

A 23 year old woman who lives in a secure complex in Wavecrest was raped in the early hours of…

31 Mar 2011
Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique

It’s been a long tough stretch since the last open water swim in the Eastern Cape and with a long…

02 Jun 2010