Ongoing drought in Eastern Cape a priority for Government

Ongoing drought in Eastern Cape a priority for Government
Jeffreys Bay 6 January 2020

The South African Government is working to alleviate the impact of the ongoing drought in pockets of the country.

In a statement, the Department of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation said it is working with the affected provinces, municipalities, other national departments as well as the private sector.

A number of initiatives are being implemented which will take some time to turn the situation around.

“It is important to note that the current situation follows on the national and regional drought that began in 2014, and which saw a great deal of RSA impacted upon negatively.

“Even though since late 2017 into 2018 there has been some recovery in large parts of the country, this natural act/phenomenon will take even longer to turn around due to the fact that in the 2018 and 2019 summer rainfall periods, the country experienced late rains and high temperatures leading to high evaporation rates and very little recharge of the country’s water sources.

“These are but some of the impacts of climate change which are a reality,” said the department.

Kouga Municipality received R 151 million from national government to augument current water supply with groundwater.

A number of boreholes have been dug around Kouga to bring more water onto the grid.

The best yielding boreholes were discovered in Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp.

The Gamtoos Valley, including Hankey and Patensie remains a problem with low yielding boreholes and the Kouga Dam slowly running out of water.

The Kouga dam is under 28 % of capacity, while Impofu Dam is around 16 %.

true technologies jeffreys bay internet

Related Posts

Cyclist killed on R330 near St Francis Bay

An elderly cyclist was killed on the road between St Francis Bay and Humansdorp yesterday morning (16 November 2018). The Humansdorp…

17 Nov 2018
Sports Forum meeting on Thursday evening

The Sports Forum meeting that was originally advertised for tonight, will be held on Thursday night at the Humansdorp Country…

09 Nov 2011
State of the art sewage plant for Kruisfontein

Humansdorp has become home to one of the most cutting-edge sewer treatment facilities in the world. The Kruisfontein Waste Water…

28 Nov 2019
crime
Humansdorp man killed in horror crash on the N2

The police in Humansdorp are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a car accident that occurred about 18:00 yesterday,…

14 Aug 2017
Major project to help alleviate Kouga water supply

Amid worsening drought in the Eastern Cape, the roll-out of a new alien invasive plant clearing project in the Kouga…

30 Dec 2019
More than 40 taxis impounded in Kouga

MORE than 40 taxis were impounded by Kouga Municipality over the past two months as part of the institution’s drive…

11 Feb 2019
A local surfing movie with heart

Die PRO is an absolutely delightful Afrikaans coming-of-age surf film that proudly showcases the best local film-making has to offer….

22 Sep 2015
Roll-over application to take drought relief forward

Jeffreys Bay – Kouga Municipality has applied for a roll-over to National Treasury to take its drought relief programme forward….

11 Sep 2019
Huge interest in learnerships

Scores of unemployed young people from Humansdorp streamed to the Kruisfontein Civic Centre last week to apply for one of…

22 Mar 2018
Liquorland Rover National Enduro a huge success

The Rover Motor Cycle Club hosted a national Enduro event outside Humansdorp on Saturday with 165 competitors from around South…

01 Jun 2010
Soup Kitchen opens in KwaNomzamo, Humansdorp

Kouga Municipality has boosted the efforts of a KwaNomzamo soup kitchen to help alleviate the plight of the poor. The…

24 Jul 2019
Police dogs missing

The South African Police are searching for two highly trained dogs that went missing from their kennels in Humansdorp over…

22 Sep 2011
Alleged rapist arrested by Police

A manhunt for a a man suspected of raping an elderly woman in Humansdorp for an extended period of time…

21 Jan 2011
Power interruption at Humansdorp

The electricity to a section of the Humansdorp Central Business District will be interrupted for up to six hours on…

10 Oct 2019
Residents and holidaymakers are urged to save water

Jeffreys Bay – With the Kouga Dam standing at a perilous 28 % of capicity, the Kouga Municipality has urged…

26 Dec 2019