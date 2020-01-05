Stage Set For Corona Open China

The new year is set to begin with the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) men and women’s Corona Open China hosted by Wanning, a men and women’s QS 5,000-level event, beginning January 6 – 12 at the dreamy lefthander of Hainan Island, China’s, Riyue Bay.

A star-studded lineup is in attendance including 2019’s Championship Tour (CT) elite Joan Duru (FRA), Brisa Hennessy (CRI), Coco Ho (HAW) and Paige Hareb (NZL) alongside a plethora of QS threats looking to start their year off with 5,000 points to their name.

Riyue Bay, part of the province of Wanning, offers surfers incredibly consistent long left-hand waves and breaks daily during the winter thanks to the relentless North East tradewinds.

Located on the Island of Hainan in the South China Sea, Riyue Bay is a tropical paradise with palm tree lined beaches surrounded by beautiful mountainous forests and some of China’s most impressive holiday resorts.

Frenchman Duru spent the last three years among the world’s best vying to keep his place there and now must return to the QS for a chance to get back to the Top 34.

The goofy-footer will feel right at home on the lefthander, hoping to utilize his world-class forehand attack, after competing at the venue in 2012 and finishing with a Quarterfinal result.

“It’s really good to have a QS 5,000 at the start of the year,” said Duru. “I like no break and going straight back to contest mode. I went to (Riyue Bay) for the ISA and QS a long time ago.