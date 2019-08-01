14 year old girl murdered in Port Elizabeth

“The callous murder of children not only shocks our communities, but even hardened police members who serves those communities,” said Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie.

This was the response after police responded to a murder in Kwamanube Street in NU6, Motherwell on Tuesday 30 July 2019.

At 16:00 the body of a 14-year-old school pupil, still dressed in school uniform, was found lying in the street with a single bullet wound to her head.

Thus far, nobody has come forward that might have seen what happened and police are baffled what possible reason there would be for the girl’s killing.

There is a strong suspicion that the murder is a targeted killing as no valuables were taken by her attackers. The name of the girl is withheld at this stage for security reasons as well as out of fear of victimisation towards the family.

Investigators of the Motherwell Cluster Serious Violent Crime Unit have been roped in to conduct the investigation.

Any person with information that could assist police with the investigation can contact Detective Warrant Officer Rynhard Marks at 082 442 0962.

