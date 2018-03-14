Zuma spent R15.3 million of public money to stay out of jail

The State Attorney has revealed that R 15 300 250 of public money was spent over the past 9 years on the “Spy Tapes” case.

This includes all legal costs pertaining to the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to decline to prosecute former President Zuma on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.

This legal action was against Jacob Zuma in his personal capacity, for crimes he allegedly committed before he was President.

He was not a respondent in that case in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa.

As such, this amounts to R 15.3 million of irregular spending by the government to keep Jacob Zuma out of jail.

“Therefore Jacob Zuma must personally pay back this money. The DA has consulted our legal team and begun the legal process of retrieving every cent of this R15.3 million from Jacob Zuma,” said DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

“We will retrieve the people’s money from Jacob Zuma, and he will eventually have his day in court and will have to answer to the 783 counts of fraud, corruption, money-laundering and racketeering against him.”

