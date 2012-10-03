Zuma should resign,’ says 70 % of South Africans

7 out of 10 South Africans have stated that Jacob Zuma should resign as the president of South Africa.

This comes in the aftermath of the cabinet reshuffle on Thursday 30 March and the axing of both the Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan and his Deputy, Mcebisi Jonas.

This is according to a Mobile survey conducted by TNS from Saturday 1 April to Monday 3 April amongst 1000 South African adults and representative in terms of race, age, gender and province.

Although results were consistent across race and province, White/Indian/Coloured respondents held stronger views with 84% calling for President Zuma’s resignation versus 69% of Black respondents.

The Western Cape showed the highest support for resignation (92%) with KwaZulu-Natal the lowest (63%), but still with a majority.

The Eastern Cape, Gauteng and Limpopo all had support for ‘resignation’ with levels of 70% and above.

TNS has been measuring public sentiment in terms of whether President Zuma has been doing a good job, through an omnibus survey, since his inauguration as the president in 2009.

This survey reveals that his approval rating is now at an all-time low. In this latest omnibus survey, only 20% of all South Africans, living in metropolitan areas, feel that Zuma is doing a good job as president of South Africa.

In the same period, people who held the view that President Jacob Zuma is not doing a good job as president, went up from 67% to 71% of those surveyed.

The shift in ratings is most marked amongst black respondents with 64% disagreeing that President Jacob Zuma is doing a good job as president which is up from 59% in February last year. Black females, in particular, are expressing a stronger opinion about their disapproval with ratings of 65% versus 57% last year.