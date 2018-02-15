Zuma is gone, a Gupta is arrested by the Hawks

Zuma is gone, a Gupta is arrested by the Hawks

Zuma is gone, a Gupta is arrested by the Hawks

The reign of Jacob Zuma came to a dramatic end last night when he formally resigned as President of South Africa.

“I do not fear exiting political office. However, I have only asked my party to articulate my transgressions and the reason for its immediate instruction that I vacate office,” he said in a late-night address to the nation.

Zuma barely made the 48-hour deadline set by the ANC for him to resign, taking to the podium at the Union Buildings in Pretoria for the last time as head of state late on Wednesday night.

It was a more diplomatic Zuma on stage compared to the angry and revengeful man who was interviewed by the SABC earlier in the day.

During the interview, he had rebuked the party’s top six, including party president Cyril Ramaphosa and described the decision to recall him as “baseless and without fact”. Zuma accused the party leaders of failing to give him reasons for why he should step down.

Meanwhile, five people were arrested during Hawks raids on various Gupta compounds and will appear in the Bloemfontein Regional Court today, Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed.

The suspects were arrested in connection with investigations into the Free State Vrede dairy farm project, Mulaudzi said.

One Gupta brother and a business associate are among those arrested.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

