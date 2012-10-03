Zuma captures the National Treasury – fires Pravin

There was intrigue and political bloodshed in South Africa last night as President Jacob Zuma axed a number of cabinet ministers, including the highly respected Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Rand went into free fall and traded at R 13.41 to the US Dollar, from R 12.31 earlier in the week.

Zuma’s decision to fire Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas is an “act of complete state capture”, DA leader Mmusi Maimane has said.

He also moved sports minister Fikile Mbalula to police and added a few new entries to the Cabinet. Malusi Gigaba is the new Minister of Finance.

“The President has once again shown that he has no interest in our beloved country’s future – or the nine million South Africans who are unemployed.

He has bowed to the whims of those who are determined to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor and jobless,” Maimane said following the reshuffle.

Zuma claimed the cabinet blood shedding was necessary “in order to improve efficiency and effectiveness”.

Kallie Kriel, CEO of AfriForum, said it was a disgrace that the ANC’s infighting had degenerated to such an extent that the Zuma camp was now even prepared to sacrifice the country’s economy and the value of the rand, simply to wage internal ANC battles.

“The whole country is harmed and faces downgrading by grading agencies – all to serve the interests of one man, Jacob Zuma,” Kriel said.

Here is the full list of new cabinet ministers:

1. Minister of Energy, Ms Mmamoloko “Nkhensani” Kubayi

2. Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi

3. Minister of Finance, Mr Malusi Gigaba

4. Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula

5. Minister of Public Works, Mr Nathi Nhleko,

6. Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Thembelani Nxesi

7. Minister of Tourism, Ms Tokozile Xasa

8. Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi

9. Minister of Home Affairs, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize

10. Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

Deputy ministers

1. Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

2. Deputy Minister of Finance, Mr Sifiso Buthelezi

3. Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Ben Martins

4. Deputy Minister of Arts and Culture, Ms Maggie Sotyu

5. Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Gratitude Magwanishe

6. Deputy Minister of Communications, Ms Thandi Mahambehlala,

7. Deputy Minister of Tourism, Ms Elizabeth Thabethe

8. Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi

9. Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams

10. Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Nomathemba November.