Young mother killed in PE house robbery

A 26 year-old mother has been stabbed to death by an intruder in her home in Brymore, situated in Port Elizabeth’s Western Surburbs.

Captain Johan Rheeder from the South African Police said that the suspect broke into her home at about 12.30 on Wednesday afternoon.

The woman’s fiance’ found the suspect in her room and a fight broke out.

The suspect then fled and jumped over a wall.

Rheeder says the couple’s one-month-old baby daughter was in the house at the time but was not injured.

The Provincial Police Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga expressed her shock at the brutal killing of the young woman who sustained fatal stab wounds to her neck and arm.

She succumbed to her injuries on the scene. The domestic worker was allegedly locked in the bathroom by the suspect.

Ntshinga indicated that an extensive search for the suspect was underway. “We have CCTV video footage and an apt description of the suspect,” she said.

“We appeal to the community to assist us in tracing this suspect and to report any suspicious person to the police. We guarantee that every piece of information will be followed up.”

She said it cannot be allowed that ruthless criminals enter premises and attack innocent people.

“They must be arrested and placed behind prison bars. We extend our condolences to the family of this young mother and assure the community that we will do everything in our power to apprehend the perpetrator,” she said.

The names of the deceased and her fiance have not yet been released by the police.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

