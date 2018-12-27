Breaking News
Photo of the day – kite surfing at the Kromme
Young girl rescued at Jeffreys Bay beach
Report any “Christmas Box” requests
Woman murdered in Humansdorp house robbery
Devastating Tsumani hits Indonesia
Woman dies at Kabeljous Lagoon
Forensic investigation to determine cause of St Francis fire
Lifeguards prevent drownings in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay woman steals stokvel money
SeekoeiRivier Wine Festival takes place tomorrow
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Young girl rescued at Jeffreys Bay beach

The NSRI were patrolling at Waterkant Street in Jeffreys Bay yesterday when they noticed a swimmer in a rip current.

Grietjie Burger spotted the swimmer in a rip current and pointed it out when she noticed the female child waving her arms in the air.

A NSRI pink rescue bouy was grabbed and another NSRI team member ran into the rip current, using the strong rip current to get out to sea as fast as possible to reach the girl.

The 11 year old girl, who is from Rustenberg, was safely brought to shore.

The NSRI has appealed that people stop stealing the pink rescue buoys as once again, they have proved that they can save a life.

The Marina Mile is on 30 December. Click here to enter and for more information.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive