You need real Grit to win the Oakley X Over

Just days after announcing their title sponsorship of the Colin Mayer Tour mountain bike stage race in Mauritius in October, Grit Real Estate Income Group (GRIT) announced its sponsorship of the 4th annual Oakley X Over event, powered by Sharp, cementing the GRIT brand firmly within the family sporting community in Mauritius and South Africa.

The popular, 2-day Oakley X Over sports-celebrity event took place 20-21 July as part of the JBay Winterfest and comprised three vastly different disciplines – a 15km mountain bike race, a surfing contest, and 9-holes of golf.

This year’s sporting celebrities was a star-studded list of Who’s Who in Sport – Jean De Villiers, Dale Steyn, Greg Minnaar, John Smit, Jordy Smith, Ryan Sandes, Garreth McLellan, Giniel De Villiers, Raynard Tissink, Ruan de Smidt, Lance Isaacs, Nick de Wit, Kerim Fitzgerald, Butch James, Seabelo Senatla, Tonderai Chavhanga, Australian wildcard, Tom Whitaker, and radio and TV personality, Ryan O’Connor.

In the mountain bike race, multiple Downhill Mountain Bike World Champ, Greg Minnaar, rode into the lead to stay ahead of last year’s overall winner, Raynard Tissink, with Giniel De Villiers finishing in third.

The surf event held at Kitchen Windows was unsurprisingly won by Australian surfer, Tom Whitaker.

He put on an innovative display in the surf, defeating Dale Steyn and Greg Minnaar, who finished second and third respectively.

In the last event, the X Over Golf Tournament at the Links Golf Course, South African golfer, Ruan De Smidt, took the win ahead of Butch James and Garreth McLellan, aka Soldier Boy, MMA’s favourite champion.

Once the final tally was calculated, Greg Minnaar was crowned the overall winner of the 2017 Oakley X Over.

The competition runner-up was former South African rugby player, Butch James, and third place went to ex-Springbok captain, John Smit.

Said GRIT Director, and former pro-surfer, Greg Pearson, “This brand association was perfect for GRIT. Here were the toughest sporting individuals in the world taking on each other in disciplines other than their own, and fighting to the end.

Similarly, as a company, we compete in the toughest industry and go to war every day for our clients, challenging beliefs on what is possible, proving it’s not what you do that counts but who you are that makes the difference.

And we are the best. It takes guts, resilience, initiative and tenacity to succeed – real grit!”

“The Oakley X Over Celebrity Challenge strongly aligns with our motto of ‘work hard and play hard’ and we are very excited to be associated with the event,” comments Pearson.

The JBay Winterfest took place from 12-23 July, and comprises the Oakley X-Over, the Corona Open JBay World Surf League Championship Tour event, the JBay Loggers Classic surf contest, the Endurade JBayX Trail Run, the JBay Wind Farm MTB Classic, the Coldwater Classic open water swim, fishing, kite festival, motocross and more.