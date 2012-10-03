‘Yellow caps’ to replace illegal car guards in Jeffreys Bay

A new breed of car guard is out and about on the streets of Jeffreys Bay this Festive Season.

With their bright yellow caps, the 22 men and three women are Jeffreys Bay’s first official parking attendants under an initiative by the Kouga Council to clamp down on illegal car guards in the popular holiday town.

“Car guards have been getting out of hand in Jeffreys Bay,” said Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen.

“Shortly after the election, we promised residents that we would clamp down on illegal car guards. We are proud of the progress that has been made.”

The project is being run by the Council in conjunction with the Jeffreys Bay SAPS and local security companies.

The caps, emblazoned with the words “J-Bay Car Guard”, were sponsored by Smhart Security.

The Mayor said four of the parking attendants had already been registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSIRA) while the fingerprints of the others had been submitted for vetting.

“If they receive security clearance, they will be trained by local security companies and registered with PSIRA. In the meantime, they are being monitored closely so as to ensure they are sober and presentable.

If any of them step out of line, they know they will lose their caps immediately,” she said.

The Kouga Council would like to encourage residents and visitors to refrain from tipping car guards who are not wearing the official yellow cap.

“Let us support those who are making an effort to be presentable, polite and properly qualified to look after vehicles,” she concluded.