WWE tours South Africa in April 2018

WWE Live comes to South Africa in April 2018 with events in Cape Town, Johannesburg and, for the first time, Pretoria.

The WWE Live South Africa Tour begins at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town on Wednesday, 18 April, before debuting at the Sun Arena, Time Square, Pretoria, on Friday, 20 April.

The tour concludes at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on Saturday, 21 April.

WWE’s family friendly Live Events will feature Raw Superstars Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, and many more.

“Following the overwhelming demand from our fans in South Africa, we are excited to return to Cape Town and Johannesburg, and bring WWE Live to Pretoria for the first time,” said Stefan Kastenmüller, Senior Vice President & General Manager, WWE Africa, Europe & Emerging Markets.

“WWE fans in South Africa can look forward to spectacular, non stop, family friendly entertainment featuring their favorite WWE Superstars.”

WWE Live South Africa is promoted by Big Concerts and presented in partnership with SuperSport.

Tickets are available from today at www.bigconcerts.co.za and www.computicket.com

