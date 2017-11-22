World’s best women surfers join the men at the 2018 Corona JBay Open

The World Surf League (WSL) has released the 2018 schedule of men’s and women’s Championship Tours (CT) events.

Key changes to the 2018 Championship Tour calendars include the CT event at Surf Ranch, the world’s best women surfers joining the men at Jeffreys Bay, Indonesia replacing Fiji, as well as the removal of Cascais, Portugal and Trestles, USA for 2018 (both markets planned to return to the schedule in the future).

“We’re excited about the release of the 2018 calendar, which includes some important changes designed to ensure we continue to champion the best surfing across the world and with a view to delivering long-term investment for the sport,” Sophie Goldschmidt, WSL CEO, said.

“Indonesia is universally regarded as home to world class waves and is a location where the League is exploring long term opportunities for the sport.

While Fiji has been a multi year pillar of the Dream Tour and we may return in future, appropriate support from the government of Fiji is needed to bring the world’s best back to Cloudbreak and Restaurants. Keramas is a fantastic venue and we are stoked to go there in 2018.”

“Additionally, we can’t wait to see what the world’s best women surfers will bring to the canvases of Jeffreys Bay in South Africa next season, accompanying the men to the iconic South African wave.

Trestles and Cascais are not on the tour in 2018, which were difficult decisions for the League due to the heritage and the welcoming communities of both – however we’ll look for opportunities to incorporate those markets into the WSL calendar at some level in seasons to come.”

2018 World Surf League Men’s Championship Tour:

Quiksilver Pro Gold Coast, Australia – March 11 – 22, 2018

Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, Australia – March 28 – April 8, 2018

Margaret River Pro, Australia – April 11 – 22, 2018

Oi Rio Pro, Brazil – May 10 – 19, 2018

Bali Pro, Indonesia – May 27 – June 9, 2018

Corona Open JBay, South Africa – July 2 – 13, 2018

Tahiti Pro Teahupo’o, Tahiti – August 10 – 21, 2018

Surf Ranch Lemoore, California/USA. September 5 – 9, 2018

Quiksilver Pro France, France – October 3 – 14, 2018

Meo Rip Curl Pro Portugal, Portugal – October 16 – 27, 2018

Billabong Pipe Masters, Hawaii/USA – December 8 – 20, 2018

2018 World Surf League (WSL) Women’s Championship Tour:

Roxy Pro Gold Coast, Australia – March 11 – 22, 2018

Rip Curl Women’s Pro Bells Beach, Australia – March 28 – April 8, 2018

Margaret River Pro, Australia – April 11 – 22, 2018

Oi Rio Pro, Brazil – May 10 – 19, 2018

Bali Pro, Indonesia – May 27 – June 9, 2018

Corona Open JBay, South Africa – July 10 – 17, 2018

Vans US Open of Surfing, USA – July 30 – August 5, 2018

Surf Ranch Lemoore, California/USA. September 5 – 9, 2018

Roxy Pro France, France – October 3 – 14, 2018

Hawaii Women’s Pro, Hawaii/USA – November 25 – December 6, 2018

Photo: Roy Harley

