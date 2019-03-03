World Surf League Launches Red Bull Airborne Series

the World Surf League (WSL) announced the Red Bull Airborne Series, a three-event specialty series that highlights aerial surfing.

After the success of the Red Bull Airborne specialty event in France last year, WSL will launch the new Red Bull Airborne Series in three locations: Gold Coast in Australia, Keramas in Bali, and Hossegor in France.

2019 Red Bull Airborne Schedule

Red Bull Airborne Gold Coast: April 3 – 9, 2019

Red Bull Airborne Keramas: May 13 – 19, 2019

Red Bull Airborne Hossegor: October 3 – 9, 2019

“After the success of the Red Bull Airborne France in 2018, we are excited to launch the Red Bull Airborne Series,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, WSL CEO.

“Thanks to Red Bull’s support, we can now launch Red Bull Airborne events on the Gold Coast, in Keramas, and in Hossegor.

Additionally through this partnership, Red Bull will activate against the WSL’s unique Championship Tour and Big Wave properties to engage both consumers and athletes. By working closely with Red Bull, their innovation and support will help us further elevate and promote the sport.”

The Red Bull Airborne Series will launch in conjunction with a global partnership between WSL and Red Bull. The three-year partnership through 2021 sees Red Bull as the official energy drink of the Championship Tour (CT), Big Wave Tour (BWT), and Big Wave Awards.

The partnership between WSL and Red Bull will not only offer fans new original content that will take viewers behind-the-scenes at WSL events but will also provide onsite activations for fans at CT and Red Bull Airborne events.

