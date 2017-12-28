World Championship Tour surfers for 2018

South Africa’s Jordy Smith will once again compete for the world title during the 2018 World Championship Tour.

Jeffreys Bay is included in the tour, with the Corona Open JBay scheduled to take place in July 2018 at Supertubes – regarded as one of the best waves in the world.

Another South African, Mickey February has been announced as a replacement surfer, meaning that he will get a few opportunities to gain valuable points during the 2018 season.

The 2018 elite men’s Championship Tour (CT) will be contested by the Top 34, made up of the top 22 finishers on the 2017 CT season, the top 10 finishers on the 2017 Qualifying Series (QS) and two WSL wildcards.

Kelly Slater has been confirmed as a wildcard after he failed to qualify, following an ankle injury sustained in Jeffreys Bay, while free surfing during the JBay Open.

2017 Top 22 CT:

John John Florence (HAW)

Gabriel Medina (BRA)

Julian Wilson (AUS)

Jordy Smith (ZAF)

Matt Wilkinson (AUS)

Owen Wright (AUS)

Kolohe Andino (USA)

Adriano de Souza (BRA)

Joel Parkinson (AUS)

Filipe Toledo (BRA)

Sebastian Zietz (HAW)

Mick Fanning (AUS)

Connor O’Leary (AUS)

Frederico Morais (PRT)

Jeremy Flores (FRA)

Adrian Buchan (AUS)

Kanoa Igarashi (USA)

Caio Ibelli (BRA)

Michel Bourez (PYF)

Conner Coffin (USA)

Joan Duru (FRA)

Italo Ferreira (BRA)

2017 Top 10 QS (minus double qualifiers from CT):

Griffin Colapinto (USA)

Jesse Mendes (BRA)

Wade Carmichael (AUS)

Tomas Hermes (BRA)

Yago Dora (BRA)

Willian Cardoso (BRA)

Keanu Asing (HAW)

Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

Michael Rodrigues (BRA)

Patrick Gudauskas (USA)

WSL Wildcards: Kelly Slater (USA) and Ian Gouveia (BRA)

CT Men’s Replacement Surfers:

Michael February (ZAF)

Bede Durbidge (AUS)

Miguel Pupo (BRA)

Wiggolly Dantas (BRA)

