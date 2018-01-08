World Champion Ana Marcela Cunha dominates 10 km swim in Jeffreys Bay

Three time world 25 km open water swim champion Ana Marcela Cunha totally dominated the 10 km event held at Marina Martinique on Sunday (7 January 2018).

Swimming with training partner Nicolaos Manoussakis, the two swimmers swam together the entire distance, with Ana Marcela out sprinting Manoussakis over the last two hundred meters of the race in near perfect conditions in Jeffreys Bay.

Ana Marcela started training in South Africa just over two weeks ago and this was her first visit to the world class open water swim venue of Marina Martinique.

“Everything is still very new and I’m adapting. It’s the start of the season and we used this race as a training swim. Marina Martinique is beautiful and worth enjoying,” said Ana Marcela.

She won the 10 km swim in a time of 2:04:28, while Manoussakis won the Men’s race in 2:04:29. St Francis Bay swimmer Amika De Jager came second in the women’s race.

In the 1 km event, up and coming Jeffreys Bay swimmer Noah de Swart came second overall, while in the 3 km swim, MC Strydom came 2nd in his age group. Veteran swimmer JC Van Wyk won his age group in the 3 km.

“It was great to see world class swimming at Marina Martinique and its a good build up to the South African Open Water Swim Champs that will be held in Jeffreys Bay in March,” said Brenton Williams, one of the organizers of the event.

“Open water swimming has boosted tourism in Jeffreys Bay since we started holding regular events at Marina Martinique nearly twenty years ago and to see a highly respected world champion like Ana Marcela compete here was fantastic,” added Williams.

Full results can be found at www.zsports.co.za

