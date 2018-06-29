Woodlands Dairy empowers unemployed youth through learnership programme

Woodlands Dairy in Humansdorp is set to take in new learners for their annual Woodlands Dairy Learnership Programme.

“Sustainability in the workplace includes the development of people, and in the dairy industry this is no different,” says Woodlands Dairy Marketing Coordinator Carmelia Miles.

“For this reason Woodlands Dairy started a dairy skills development learnership programme aimed at young South African adults who live in the Kouga Region.

“Attracting, empowering and retaining local talent lowers the need to recruit individuals from outside the Kouga Region.”

Now in its sixth year, the one year learnership programme is a National Qualification Level Two in Milk and Cream Handling and storing. It offers learners an opportunity to study in a classroom environment and acquire practical hands-on experience.

In 2012 the programme started with 20 learners, most of whom are still employed at the company. A new intake is done each year. From 2017 the total number of recruits increased to 30 learners due to the high demand of skilled workers. In 2018 the figure increased to 35 and it is expected that it will increase to 40 in 2019.

Individuals with an interest in the dairy industry are encouraged to apply.

Woodlands Dairy is committed to create positive staff engagement by developing people and believes that the future of these learners is being shaped for an excellent tomorrow.

Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 23 years, with no previous work experience. They should be in the process of completing ma-tric or already hold a matric certificate.

An application letter accompanied by a CV, certified copies of matric certificate/latest results and ID copy not older than three months must be sent to hr@woodlandsdairy.co.za or hand delivered at Woodlands Dairy HR Department.

The closing date for applications is September 28, 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

