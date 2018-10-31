Woodlands Dairy cleans up entrance to Humansdorp

Woodlands Dairy in partnership with Kouga Municipality, is taking charge of the road that leads into Humansdorp from the N2.

Revealing the large billboard on the R303, Lex Gutsche the CEO of Woodlands Dairy, Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks and key partners in the initative were also present, including: local business man Paul Ferreira who manages the clean up crew and his team, and Kouga environmental representatives Billy Hattingh (municipal consultant) and Charl Du Plessis (municipal manager).

“We’re a brand with purpose, and are working to minimise our impact on the environment from farm, factory to home,” remarks First Choice GM: Sales and Marketing, Tinus Pretorius who was also in attendance.

“We want our Good Movement to take off and be adopted by communities across the country in the coming years and be an initiative for Woodlands Dairy to own and be proud of.”

Initially being rolled out within communities within the greater Kouga region, Woodlands Dairy is thinking global and acting local.

The initative includes a billboard as motorists leave the N2 and drive towards Humansdorp, a branded skip where the clean up crew place collected litter, eye-catching bins used by the crew as well as smaller bins to share the initative and how Woodlands Dairy is taking ownership of the stretch of road.

