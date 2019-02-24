Womens conference in Jeffreys Bay during Mighty Men event

Women will be well accommodated during the 2019 Mighty Men event in Jeffreys Bay as a separate conference has been arranged for them.

The My Beloved — Beauty from Ashes Ladies Conference will take place at Lombardini on Saturday March 9.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this event for the second year. Last year this event had such an overwhelming response that we had to cut off numbers at just under 450 people.

It was a wonderful day where ladies were touched by the Lord’s love,” said Nedene Genis, the head organiser of the conference, which is timed to dovetail with the Mighty Men Eastern Cape which takes place on the same weekend on nearby Mooi Uitsig farm.

“As a result of the great need for women to get together and fellowship in the presence of our Almighty God, we needed to find a new venue and we are privileged to accommodate more or less 800 ladies during this event,” she said.

The women’s conference is from 9am to 2.30pm. Tickets can be purchased at R130 online at www.mightymeneasterncape.co.za .

For information contact Nedene on 082 565 1423 or Griselda on 074 356 8922.

Photo: Robbie Irlam

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

