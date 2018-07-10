Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Women robbed in St Francis Bay home invasion

The Police in St Francis Bay are hunting for six men, after they robbed four women inside a house in St Francis Bay on Sunday (8 July 2018).

“At around 03:00, it is alleged that six men entered a house in Poivre Crescent, St Francis Bay, through an unlocked back door,” said police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli.

“The six men were wearing balaclavas, and two were armed with firearms.

They held the four victims inside a house at gunpoint.

The suspects stole gadgets such as iPads, laptops and cellphones before fleeing the scene.”

He said that nobody was injured during the incident.

“Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Jannie Meyer at 071 604 6336.”

