Woman robbed in Wavecrest – car stolen

Jeffreys Bay
The Jeffreys Bay Police are looking for a blue Kia Picanto that was stolen during a house robbery in Wavecrest on Tuesday.

On 1 August 2017 at about 04:30, two men forced open a door of a house in Mimosa Street.

A 37 year old woman was sleeping when she heard a noise and the two men entered and threatened to kill her.

The suspects used scarves to tie a victim and then ransacked the house.

They then stole several household items and then fled with a victim’s blue Kia Picanto with registration number CA 593793.

The Police are following are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

