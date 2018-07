The body of a woman was discovered at the dump site in Humansdorp on Friday morning.

The Humansdorp Police were summoned to the municipal dump site at Felix Street after a person collecting metal noticed a dead woman in the rubbish.

At the scene, police found a lifeless body of a woman who is believed to be in her 30s with no visible injuries wearing a black hoody and maroon pants.

The Police are urging anyone with information to contact Humansdorp SAPS at 042 200 4718

