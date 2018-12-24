Woman murdered in Humansdorp house robbery

A 36 year woman was shot and killed during a house robbery in Kwanomzamo, Humansdorp on 21 December 2018.

It is alleged that occupants were sitting in the lounge just before 11 pm when there was a knock on the door.

Upon opening the door, two armed males (both with firearms) entered the house and threatened the occupants.

The suspects demanded cash and about R 200 was handed over to them.

The suspects then allegedly went into the bedroom and fired several shots at someone who was sleeping, fatally wounded a 36-year-old female.

They then fled the scene and the Humansdorp Police were notified.

Detectives from Humansdorp SAPS are investigating a case of house robbery and murder.

The name of the victim will be released after her next-of-kin was notified.

The motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.

