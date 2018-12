The Jeffreys Bay Police will be looking into the cause of death of a woman who died while swimming at Kabeljous lagoon this afternoon (Saturday, 22 December).

The scene was attended to by Kouga lifeguards, the NSRI, Jeffreys Bay SAPS and paramedics. The woman, estimated to be about 30 years old, was declared dead on arrival.

The cause of death will be confirmed once the police report is finalised.

Our deepest condolences go to her family and loved ones.

