Breaking News
Visit JBay Recycling Project during the Corona Open JBay
Property of the week – Surfers delight
Woman crashes into Police van in Port Elizabeth
New recycling bins for Jeffreys Bay
Top rugby schools to play during Humansdorp Lentefees
Kelly Slater to make 2018 return at Jeffreys Bay
Councillors trained as commissioners of oath
Policeman killed in Hillbrow Cash in Transit shoot out
Aloe Cup kicks off in Jeffreys Bay today
Its nearly JBay Winterfest time
You are here:  /   / 
News
Woman crashes into Police van in Port Elizabeth

A Woman was arrested in Port Elizabeth in the early hours of Saturday morning after she crashed into a police vehicle, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says the 27-year-old Jeanine Colborne was charged with drunk driving as well as reckless and negligent driving.

Colborne failed to stop at a stop street in Mill Park and collided with a patrolling police vehicle.

Naidu says one of their members had a broken shoulder, while the other broke his nose.

Colborne was released on bail of R 1000  and will appear in court again on the 20th of December.

Source: Algoa FM

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive