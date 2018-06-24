Woman crashes into Police van in Port Elizabeth

A Woman was arrested in Port Elizabeth in the early hours of Saturday morning after she crashed into a police vehicle, allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says the 27-year-old Jeanine Colborne was charged with drunk driving as well as reckless and negligent driving.

Colborne failed to stop at a stop street in Mill Park and collided with a patrolling police vehicle.

Naidu says one of their members had a broken shoulder, while the other broke his nose.

Colborne was released on bail of R 1000 and will appear in court again on the 20th of December.

Source: Algoa FM

