Wolwefontein house robbers arrested with stolen firearms

Three rifles were recovered and three suspects were arrested after a farm in Wolwetein was robbed.

On Saturday, 18 August 2018, the owner of a farm in Wolwefontein, situated on the R75 between Jansenville and Uitenhage, reported that his house was broken into while no one was at home.

This was after a person looking after the farmer’s house arrived at the farm earlier that morning and noticed that a vehicle was parked in a different position.

He notified the owner who was in Uitenhage at the time.

Upon his arrival at the farm, he discovered that his home had been broken into. Entry had been gained by breaking a window.

Several firearms and a pellet gun were among the items stolen and the safe was forced opened.

On Thursday evening, 23 August 2018, a farm watch community member was at a Spar in Cape Road, Port Elizabeth when he recognised a person, whose particulars were being circulated on social media, sitting in a bakkie.

He immediately contacted Kabega Police who responded swiftly. The 25-year-old male was taken to the police station and questioned.

Further information led police to Lapland in Kamesh, Uitenhage in search of another suspect.

With the assistance of SAPS Kamesh, another suspect was arrested while walking in the street. Both suspects are well known in the Wolwefontein area. They have been detained on charges of housebreaking.

At about 06:00 yesterday morning (24 August 2018), Kabega Park Police and K9 Unit members went to a house in Erica Dien, an informal settlement in Cape Road and searched two shacks.

Nothing was found inside but a search of the immediate vicinity led Police to discover a freshly dug hole about 10 metres from the shack.

Upon digging up the hole, 3 rifles were found buried in the ground.

One more person was arrested and detained for possession of stolen property and illegal possession of firearms.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, 27 August 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

