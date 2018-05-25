Breaking News
Winter has arrived in Jeffreys Bay

The winter swells have arrived in Jeffreys Bay and in classic style as well.

Warm weather, sunny skies and cooking Supertubes is a great way to welcome winter at the worlds best wave.

The JBay locals were in the line up over the past few days as the lines stacked up to the horizon and scored some good waves.

Supertubes JBay Jeffreys Bay

Supertubes laying it on as winter approaches. Photo: Robbie Irlam

With the Corona Open JBay fast approaching, it is an encouraging sign to see Supertubes firing early on in the winter season. Local Stuart Shelver (below) took full advantage of the conditions on offer. Photo: Robbie Irlam

Supertubes JBay Jeffreys Bay surfing

The JBay Winterfest takes place from 2 – 16 July, with the Corona Open JBay the signature event of the multi sport festival that includes mountain biking, trail running, cold water swimming and much more.

Supertubes Jbay

JBay photographer Robbie Irlam captured all the action at Supertubes.

Information about the JBay Winterfest and all the events on offer can be found at www.jbaywinterfest.com

