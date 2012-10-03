Win a free membership at Edge Fitness Gym in Port Elizabeth

Edge Fitness Club is taking over Workout World in Linton Grange, Port Elizabeth from 1 February and two lucky readers of JBay News will each win a 6 month contract to the upgraded facility.

In addition there will be open days from 1 – 4 February at the Edge Gyms in Jeffreys Bay, Gonubie and Linton Grange to give prospective gym goers the opportunity to work out at the gyms free of charge.

The offer extends to just one day or people can train each day during the time period.

“We are very excited about taking over Workout World in Linton Grange and to welcome all the existing members to the Edge Fitness Club family,” said marketing manager Elme Nel.

“The gym catered mainly for the male body building market but we will be upgrading and revamping the Gym so that it provides better facilities for woman and is in line with the Edge Fitness brand,” added Nel.

To stand a chance of winning a six month membership to the Edge Fitness Club at Linton Grange, head to the JBay News Facebook page, like this post, answer the question in the comments and share the post to your wall.

The competition closes on 3 February and winners will be announced on JBay News as well as on Facebook.