Win 4 tickets to watch Auldfield tonight in JBay

Two of South Africa’s most played singer/songwriters are bringing their “Summer Breeze” tour to Potter’s Place in Jeffreys Bay tonight 17th December 2018.

Wendy Oldfield and Robin Auld, performing as Auldfield, combine a mix of djembe, African blues guitar, looping and stompbox to create an uptempo and lively show.

Featuring versions of their top hits such as Robin’s “All of Woman” and Wendy’s “Acid Rain” along with a selection of more recent material, it’s a show to enthuse and uplift!

Note that there will be no bar or food service, bring picnic baskets and own drinks. Starting at 7.30 pm, tickets are R150 with booking at Quicket.

One lucky JBay News reader will win four tickets to watch Auldfield tonight.

All you have to do is head to the JBay News Facebook page and answer the question : Name a top hit of Robin Auld (answer contained in this article) like and share the post and you could be a winner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

