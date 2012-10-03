Why the Springboks need Curwin Bosch

In a Super Rugby season that is once again being dominated by the New Zealand teams, there has been a few beacon of lights for the local franchises.

The Lions are producing good rugby, while the Kings have shown a lot of heart and are playing an expansive game.

Things make not have clicked all the time for the Sharks, but a gem in Curwin Bosch has been uncovered due to injuries to Pat Lambie and Garth April.

Bosch has played well under pressure and has shown a maturity beyond his tender years so far this season (he is 19 yrs old).

His composure oozes talent and class and South Africa may well have found a flyhalf around whom a proper campaign can be built to challenge for the World Cup in 2019.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzer included Bosch in the extended Springbok training squad leading up to the tests against the French.

While it is being said in some quarters that Bosch needs to be nurtured and not exposed to Test rugby too early, it is also apparent that the youngster seems to thrive on pressure, whether he is playing flyhalf, fullback or kicking at goal.

Bosch grew up in the Eastern Cape and is a product of Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.

He represented South African School in 2014 and 2015 and played for the Baby Boks in 2016.

Former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo watched him at Craven Week and compared him to Dan Carter at a similar age.

“He is just so polished and so composed under pressure,” Bobo said.

Bosch was subsequently signed by the Sharks and has played Super Rugby at both flyhalf and full back.

He appeared at the premier rugby union competition at schoolboy level in South Africa, the Under-18 Craven Week in 2014.

He started the tournament in Middelburg by scoring 21 of his team’s points in a 26–25 victory in their opening match before helping his team beat Free State and SWD in the final match of the tournament to be crowned unofficial champions. After the tournament, Bosch was included in a South Africa Schools team to play in the Under-18 International Series against their counterparts from France, Wales[ and England.

He played in all three matches – starting the first and last matches – and kicked 15 points throughout the series to help his side to two wins in their three matches.

Still at school in 2015, he represented Eastern Province at the Craven Week for a second time.

A 21 point points tally form Bosch in their first match against SWD in a repeat of the 2014 main match was followed by 13 points in their 23–22 victory over KwaZulu-Natal in their second match to qualify for a second successive final.

Bosch was once again noticed by the South African Schools selectors as he earned another selection in the squad for the 2015 International Series.

He kicked a total of 42 points in the three matches – ten penalties and six conversions – in victories over Wales, France and England.