What is AI and how does it work?

Artificial Intelligence or AI is going to change the way humans live but how exactly will it work?

Amazon is one of the leaders in the field of AI and has developed shops that consumers can walk into, shop and then walk out again without having to stand in a queue or pay at a counter.

All you need to shop at an Amazon Go shop is their app on your phone.

To become part of the Amazon Just Walk Out Shopping experience, a shopper simply uses the Amazon Go app to enter the store, take the products the want, and go! No lines, no checkout.

The checkout-free shopping experience is made possible by the same types of technologies used in self-driving cars: computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning.

The Just Walk Out Technology automatically detects when products are taken from or returned to the shelves and keeps track of them in a virtual cart.

When the consumer is finished shopping, they can just leave the store. A little later, Amazon will send a receipt and charge the shoppers’ Amazon account.

Matt McFarland from CNN Business visted an Amazon Go shop and that this to say.

Before you can enter Amazon Go, you must install an app and log in with your Amazon account. As you pass through the gleaming turnstile at the door, you scan your personalized barcode from the app.

Hundreds of cameras track your every move, keeping tabs on everything you put in your basket. Stock loss will be controlled via cameras as well.

Amazon says it keeps data just long enough to provide you with an accurate receipt, although a small subset of the info might be retained to further train the algorithms that make everything work.

Amazon’s software is sophisticated enough to discern from the labels and packaging that you chose black cherry, not lime, seltzer.

Packaged foods like sandwiches, wraps, and salads bear a unique pattern of circles and diamonds that works a bit like a QR code.

The software reads that code and knows you selected a turkey wrap. Weight sensors on each shelf know when you’ve removed something, and when you’ve changed your mind and put it back.

This is AI and the future of retail shopping – no more standing in queues and having to pay at a cashier. It may take a number of years to bed down and become widespread but one thing seems to be sure – AI will change the way we shop and live.

