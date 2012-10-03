What did 13 million South Africans talk about on Facebook in 2016

What did 13 million South Africans talk about on Facebook in 2016

What did 13 million South Africans talk about on Facebook in 2016

Every day people turn to Facebook to share the moments that matter most to them.

Social media is entrenched in South Africa and about 25 % of all South Africans are now on Facebook, while Instagram has seen the fastest growth of any social network in South Africa over the past year.

The 2016 Municipal Government elections were the most talked about topic on Facebook in 2016, followed by the Olympic Games and the American elections, according to Memeburn’s 2016 facebook review

Worldwide, the top ten most talked about topics are:

US Presidential Election

Brazilian Politics

Pokemon Go

Black Lives Matter

Rodrigo Duterte & Philippine Presidential Election

Olympics

Brexit

Super Bowl

David Bowie

Muhammad Ali

The top 10 moments of this year’s Year in Review were measured by how frequently a topic was mentioned in Facebook posts made between January 1 and November 27, 2016.

In South Africa, Facebook has grown by 8 per cent, from 12 million to 13 million, and Twitter by 12 per cent, from 6,6 million to 7,4 million users.

Video sharing platform YouTube increased its user base marginally more, with a 15 per cent rise from 7,2 million to 8,28 million users.

The biggest growth has come from Instagram, which rose a massive 133 per cent, from 1,1 million to 2,68 million.

13 million South Africans now on Facebook, with 10 million, or 77 per cent, using it on mobile devices.

Smartphones are used by 7,9 million South Africans to access Facebook, while 1,6 million are using basic feature phones to do so.

Tablets are being used to access Facebook by 1,4 million people – many of whom are also using their phones.

The big surprise in the results came from Instagram more than doubling its user numbers in South Africa, and its 133 per cent growth doubling an already high 65 per cent growth in 2014.