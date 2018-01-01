Breaking News
What content did you read on JBay News in 2017
Jeffreys Bay
JBay News has delivered news to total of 243 120 readers during 2017 and we highly appreciate your loyal support.

In total, our readers viewed 522 619 pages on JBay News, which translates into an average of  1 244 views per day.

83 % of you read JBay News from within South Africa, with France, United States and United Kingdom being the biggest international readership.

Our Facebook followers increased to 23 539, with many of you clicking through from Facebook to the JBay News website.

Lets see what the biggest stories were in 2017:

1. WWE returns to South Africa in 2018

“Following the overwhelming demand from our fans in South Africa, we are excited to return to Cape Town and Johannesburg, and bring WWE Live to Pretoria for the first time,” said Stefan Kastenmüller, Senior Vice President WWE Africa.

WWE tours South Africa in April 2018

2. Chilling reasons why Jayde Panayiotou was killed

The trial of murder accused in the Jayde case was well read over a number of different articles, but this post from 2015 was the most popular among JBay News readers.

Chilling reasons why Jayde Panayiotou was killed

3. High Police visibility for JBay during December

Locals and visitors alike responded well to this article on JBay News. There has been a marked decrease in crime in the Main Beach area during the holiday season

High Police visibility for JBay during December

4. Dolphin attacked by shark in Jeffreys Bay

Early in January, a dolphin with big bite wound just behind the dorsal fin washed up on Kabeljous Beach. It is suspected that the 30 cm bite wound was caused by a Great White Shark of between 3 – 4 meters in length.

Dolphin attacked by shark in Jeffreys Bay

5. South Africa to legalise marijuana?

This article, published in February 2014,  demonstrates the power of online media as content remains relevant for years, not just for a day.

South Africa to legalise marijuana?

