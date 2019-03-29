What can you expect from the Smhart Trails & Turbines run

Breaking News
The Smhart Trails & Turbines run takes place tomorrow (Saturday 30 March 2019) in Jeffreys Bay.
This is what runners and spectators can expect:

1. A chance to run between majestic wind turbines.
2. A (easy to medium) 6km, (medium) 14km and (hard) 20km events.
3. Coffee before, and draught beer after your run.
4. A finishers’ medal
5. Live music
6. Jumping castle for the kids
7. Lucky draws
8. Cash prizes for the male and female winners
9. Positive vibes!

Late entries and number collections on the morning of the run from 05:30 to 06:30. Race briefing for the first race is at 06:45.

The event takes place at the JBay Wind Farm just outside Jeffreys Bay (opposite the N2 from Mentorskraal)

For more information: Dewald van Staden on 071 295 3044

