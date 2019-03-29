What can you expect from the Smhart Trails & Turbines run

The Smhart Trails & Turbines run takes place tomorrow (Saturday 30 March 2019) in Jeffreys Bay.
This is what runners and spectators can expect:
1. A chance to run between majestic wind turbines.
2. A (easy to medium) 6km, (medium) 14km and (hard) 20km events.
3. Coffee before, and draught beer after your run.
4. A finishers’ medal
5. Live music
6. Jumping castle for the kids
7. Lucky draws
8. Cash prizes for the male and female winners
9. Positive vibes!