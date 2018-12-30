Breaking News
South Africa
Whale washes up on Wilderness beach

Swimmers and beach users are requested to be cautious along the Wilderness coastline due to suspected increased inshore shark activity after a Humpback whale washed ashore on Friday, 28th December, on Wilderness Beach.

George Municipal lifeguards, George Fire and Rescue Services, NSRI Wilderness, SA National Parks rangers, S.M.A.R.T. (Stranded Marine Animal Rescue Team) members, SA Police Services and SPCA officers responded to the scene.

Marine Authorities, the Department of Environmental Affairs – Oceans and Coasts and the SPCA are attending to the situation and Municipal Authorities are monitoring public beach safety.

