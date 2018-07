A juvenile whale washed up on the Cape St Francis beach near the Ducks surf break yesterday morning.

Due to the tides, the Kouga Municipality will only be able to remove the carcass this morning.

The potential for increased shark activity exists in the area and ocean users need to be cautious.

Another whale carcass has been spotted near Blue Horizon Bay and was drifting towards Maitlands.

The NSRI is keeping an eye on situation.

